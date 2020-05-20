Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,291 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 170.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $91.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $122.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

