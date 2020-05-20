Viad (NYSE:VVI) Stock Price Up 16%

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) were up 16% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $16.99, approximately 555,029 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 257,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Viad alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.89.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $306.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.20 million. Viad had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Viad news, Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $59,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,145.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Barry purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,836.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viad by 61.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after buying an additional 574,615 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 940,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after purchasing an additional 438,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 242,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the first quarter valued at about $4,280,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.