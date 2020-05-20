Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,131 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.12% of Vir Biotechnology worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000.

In related news, Director Robert J. More sold 18,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $516,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $114,416.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,416.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,990.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

