Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Increased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Shares of DIS opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.62 and its 200-day moving average is $127.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

