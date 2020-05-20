WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires New Stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $140.27 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

