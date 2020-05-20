WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 650 PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,358,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 440,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 145,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

NYSE PJT opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners Inc has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $54.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.48 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 13,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $656,952.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.