WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 900 Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on VOYA. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

NYSE VOYA opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial Inc has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

