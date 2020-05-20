WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys New Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,581,000 after buying an additional 196,932 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,670,000 after buying an additional 196,079 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $25,826.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,236.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $58,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,827 shares in the company, valued at $638,468.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,750 shares of company stock valued at $165,217. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Compass Point upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NYSE BOH opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.29. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

