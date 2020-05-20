WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys Shares of 631 Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

