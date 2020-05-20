WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $26,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 986.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,251.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

LNC stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $67.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.