WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $27,000 in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,449,000 after purchasing an additional 628,945 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,900,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,782,000 after purchasing an additional 578,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $57,664,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 833,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,010,000 after purchasing an additional 168,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 178,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,695,000 after purchasing an additional 132,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $126.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

