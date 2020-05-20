WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $27,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,204,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

OEF opened at $135.81 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $101.87 and a 12 month high of $152.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

