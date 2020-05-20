WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $29,000 in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the first quarter worth $206,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

CORE opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

