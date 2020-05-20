WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $30,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 980,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,238,000 after buying an additional 114,080 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.02.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

