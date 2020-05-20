WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $31,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 118.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,311,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,188,000 after acquiring an additional 446,573 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in KeyCorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,679,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,421,000 after acquiring an additional 93,958 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KEY shares. Argus lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEY opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

