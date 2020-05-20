WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $33,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 189,188 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Fisk acquired 15,628 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.