WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $33,000 in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $563,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $113,303,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $48.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.