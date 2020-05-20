WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $35,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,039,000 after acquiring an additional 100,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,835,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,180,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,526,000 after purchasing an additional 62,422 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,408,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,256,000 after purchasing an additional 234,418 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,309,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Mcnitt acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $459,401. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

ORI stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.58 and a beta of 0.87. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

