WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New $32,000 Investment in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $596.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.49 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 86.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson purchased 25,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,763.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mathew Pendo purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,507. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 46,205 shares of company stock worth $197,539. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Securities began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.46.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.