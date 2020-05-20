WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,740,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,650,000 after purchasing an additional 234,331 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,629.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 453,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 426,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Shares of BXMT opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

