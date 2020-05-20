WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 97,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 68,554 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,701,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $106.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.08. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

