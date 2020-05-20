WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases New Shares in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 59,421 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 23.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 682,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 129,305 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 14.5% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 116,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 101,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWL opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson acquired 10,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt acquired 2,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

