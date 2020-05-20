WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases New Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,749,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,679 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,601,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $74,394,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 28.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,132,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,758,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $63.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

