WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases Shares of 174 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $211.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.21.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

