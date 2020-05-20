WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases Shares of 245 WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WABCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in WABCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO in the first quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of WABCO by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

WBC opened at $136.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.20 and a twelve month high of $136.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

