WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases Shares of 700 ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,857.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43.

