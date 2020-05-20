WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases Shares of 7,675 Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,452,000 after buying an additional 2,274,377 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 30,128,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,569 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,874 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,365,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 117,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,766 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

NYSE ET opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.35%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director James Richard Perry purchased 120,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $797,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961,197 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,257.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ET shares. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.