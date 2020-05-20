WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes $35,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.12.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

