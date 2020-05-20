WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes $36,000 Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $7,244,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 705,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 450,104 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $2,305,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,142,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 106,384 shares in the last quarter.

HIX opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

