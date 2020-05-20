WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes $38,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 23.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 72,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 48.6% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 136,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,122.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,900 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WH opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

