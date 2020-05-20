WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Hexcel by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HXL. Vertical Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

