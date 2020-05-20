WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

