WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,825,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,287,000 after buying an additional 1,108,185 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,371,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,496,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after buying an additional 357,973 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KL. National Bank Financial upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating to an “outperform spec under weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $51.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $554.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

