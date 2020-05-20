Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,484,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after buying an additional 140,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,996,000 after purchasing an additional 122,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 292,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $107,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,293.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTS stock opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.46. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.30 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.07.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

