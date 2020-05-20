Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,994 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,715,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,166,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,219,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,274 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Whirlpool by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,759,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,540,000 after purchasing an additional 95,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,249,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $118.48 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $721,948. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.