World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $175.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.80). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $163.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 17.6% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 703,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after buying an additional 105,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in World Acceptance by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in World Acceptance by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 81,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $5,028,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

