World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Trading 15.2% Higher

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) shares shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.28, 552,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 597,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

INT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 504.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,468,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 486.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.