Xaurum (XAUR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,821.00

Xaurum (CURRENCY:XAUR) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, Xaurum has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Xaurum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaurum has a market cap of $3.18 million and $8,821.00 worth of Xaurum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xaurum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.03338299 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00054120 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Xaurum Token Profile

XAUR is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Xaurum’s total supply is 71,186,402 tokens. The Reddit community for Xaurum is /r/xaurum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaurum’s official Twitter account is @xaurumofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaurum’s official website is www.xaurum.org.

Buying and Selling Xaurum

Xaurum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaurum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaurum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaurum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xaurum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaurum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.