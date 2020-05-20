Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Hold

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLSE. ValuEngine downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

PLSE opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $222.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.24. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 119.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth $48,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

