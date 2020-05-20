Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZION. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 257,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

