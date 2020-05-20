Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 28,860 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Bunge by 519.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BG. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Bunge stock opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bunge Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($2.01). The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.52 per share, with a total value of $196,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,120.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $397,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,089.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 71,930 shares of company stock worth $3,470,924. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

