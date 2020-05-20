Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 71.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,602 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $109,337,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,013,000 after purchasing an additional 577,028 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 226.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,800,000 after buying an additional 390,691 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 755.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 418,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,965,000 after buying an additional 369,888 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,288,234,000 after acquiring an additional 302,380 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $218.40 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.04 and a 12 month high of $221.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $100,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,527.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

