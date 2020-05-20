Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Westrock by 66.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 243,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 97,623 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westrock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Westrock by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 525,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.56. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

