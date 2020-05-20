Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 83,083 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TWLO. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.45.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $567,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,222 shares of company stock worth $28,660,881. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $183.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.72 and its 200-day moving average is $109.63. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $197.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.