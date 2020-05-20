Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,201,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,403,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $218.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $248.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $579,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Harman sold 11,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $2,463,756.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,938 shares of company stock worth $7,948,219 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

