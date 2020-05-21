1,615 Shares in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,615 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

Shares of ALRM opened at $46.72 on Thursday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.98.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $32,170.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,941.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $857,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,398 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.