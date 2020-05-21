1,892 Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 491,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of IOVA opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.53.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.