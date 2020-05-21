2,008 Shares in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $733.40.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $828.31 on Thursday. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $842.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $616.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $601.95.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.