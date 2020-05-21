645 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.32 per share, with a total value of $98,320.00. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATO stock opened at $99.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.52. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.18.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.