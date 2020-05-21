711 Shares in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,937,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,030,000 after purchasing an additional 237,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,131,000 after purchasing an additional 389,917 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,156,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after purchasing an additional 75,896 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,593,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J M Smucker stock opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $127.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.34 and a 200-day moving average of $108.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.69.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

